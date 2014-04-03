Be A Better Bear: Tactics To Get More Yield For Your Cash

Jan. 03, 2023 7:30 AM ETBAC, FNBXX, FZAXX, FZBXX, FZCXX, FZGXX, FZSXX, HOOD, IBKR, SNVXX, SPAXX, SWGXX, VCTXX, VMFXX, VMSXX4 Comments
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
19.95K Followers

Summary

  • My articles mainly focus on strategy and are often related to my long-term views on the economy and various asset classes.
  • However, this article focuses on tactics, which are quick moves you can integrate into your portfolio to get more money in your pocket at the end of the day.
  • I'm doing an article on being a better bear this week and an article on being a better bull.
  • Whether you're bearish or bullish - if you read both, you should have some food for thought that should improve your portfolio returns.
  • A quick tactic bearish investors can use is shopping their cash around to get more interest income after fees and taxes.

Great Wall of China

NI QIN/E+ via Getty Images

“Strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory. Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.”

-Sun Tsu, The Art of War.

Don't like the way the stock market is trending? Want to

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
19.95K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Feel free to read more of my work here.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VMFXX, VMSXX, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors should always run tax-related investment decisions by a CPA as every situation is unique and tax laws change with time.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.