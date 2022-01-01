FaZe: Making Progress - Still Must Prove Itself

Jan. 03, 2023 3:07 AM ETFaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.87K Followers

Summary

  • The company has attracted some strong partners, but it needs to show more wins in its current negotiations with creators.
  • Since it defines its core competency as understanding and attracting young talent, it will have to deliver on that core competency to sustainably and profitably grow.
  • Extinguishment of debt resulted in huge losses in the last quarter.
  • Seeing how the company performs in the next couple of quarters without that one-off event will give a much clearer picture on how it's really performing.

BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE), a company focusing on Gen Z in the creative economy, has been primarily known as an esports brand, but in reality the main drivers of its revenue at this time come from brand

FaZe Revenue by Segment

Company Form 10-Q

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.87K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.