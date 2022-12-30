Secoo's Contraction Slows As It Cleans Up Financial House

Jan. 03, 2023 3:00 AM ETSecoo Holding Limited (SECO)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.36K Followers

Summary

  • Secoo's revenue fell 24% in the first half of 2022, moderating from a 50% drop in 2021.
  • Company is trying to clean up its finances, including a bond restructuring and inventory write-offs, to position itself for a return to growth as China lifts its Covid restrictions.
  • SECO formed a new partnership last March aiming to seize on the recent popularity of digital art, most notably non-fungible tokens.

The concept is A Big data analytics and business intelligence with graph chart icons, cloud computing on a digital versual screen interface, and a man in the background blur.

Umnat Seebuaphan/iStock via Getty Images

Our first review for the New Year features a look at the latest earnings report from online luxury goods seller Secoo Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SECO), which hopes that 2023 will be better than

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.36K Followers
Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong and the United States, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Our founding team has more than a century of experience in Chinese and global media and capital markets, working for names including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Alibaba and JPMorgan. Working from offices in Hong Kong and mainland China, we offer bilingual content through our website at https://thebambooworks.com/ and through newsletters and third-party financial news platforms in English and Chinese.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.