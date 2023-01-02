2022 Review - Worst Year To Date, -10% / -34%

Deep Value Investments profile picture
Deep Value Investments
129 Followers

Summary

  • If you assume all my MOEX stocks are worth 0, I am down 34%. If you take the MOEX stocks at their current value, I am down c10%.
  • I also have various GDRs and a reasonable weight in JEMA – formerly JP Morgan Russian. So if all Russian stocks are a 0, you can probably knock another 3-5% off.
  • We will see what happens with the Russian holdings but I am not optimistic.
  • My coal stocks have done well but I can’t see them going much higher with coal being 5-10x more than the historic trend. I have sold down and am now running the profit.

So time for my usual review of the year. As ever, I’m not writing this exactly at the end of the year so figures may be a bit fuzzy; in general they are pretty accurate.

As expected, it hasn’t

Performance

Total return

Detailed holdings

Sector split

Comments (1)

