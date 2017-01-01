Wayfair: Strong Brand With A Super Logistics Setup

Jan. 03, 2023 3:48 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)
Ben Alaimo profile picture
Ben Alaimo
4.21K Followers

Summary

  • Wayfair is an ecommerce company that specialises in the home goods and furniture market.
  • The company reported strong financial results in the third quarter of 2022, beating both revenue and earnings estimates.
  • Wayfair has its own purpose-built logistics network called CastleGate, which gives them a competitive advantage against most other ecommerce companies.

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is a popular eCommerce company that focuses on the "home goods" category. This includes items such as sofas, tables, chairs, and decor. Wayfair benefited massively from the surge in e-commerce adoption during the lockdown of 2022. Customers had no choice but to shop online, with

Chart
Data by YCharts

Product overview

Product overview (Q2,22 report)

CastleGate Logistics

CastleGate Logistics (Q3,22 report)

Wayfair business Model

Wayfair business Model (Q3,22 report)

Revenue per customer

Revenue per customer (Q3,22 report)

Wayfair

Wayfair brands (Q3,22 report)

Orders from repeat customers

Orders from repeat customers (Q3,22 report)

Orders per customer

Orders per customer (Q3,22 report)

Margins and Cash

Margins and Cash (Q3,22 report)

Wayfair stock valuation 1

Wayfair stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest))

Wayfair stock valuation 2

Wayfair stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 invest)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Ben Alaimo profile picture
Ben Alaimo
4.21K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed. 556+ books read on Finance and Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.