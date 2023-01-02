golfcphoto

You need to get this through your head. The markets have radically shifted. The strategies that carried everyone forward since 2009 came to an abrupt halt in 2022. If you do not grasp this principal, your portfolios may be in for even more trouble. I realize that my comment here is harsh and troubling, but I believe that it is correct. I hope you are paying attention. It could be quite costly if you are not.

Let’s start with equities. For the last year, according to Bloomberg data, the DJIA declined -8.78%, the S&P 500 was down -19.44% and the tech-heavy NASDAQ was down a whopping -33.10%. Last year was a year of pain, real pain, and it has affected seniors, retirees, pension funds, insurance companies, money managers and everyone else with any exposure to the stock markets.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 were in negative territory for the last twelve months, with the exception of energy. It is worth examining this in some detail, and so, here is the data:

Energy +59.04% Utilities -1.44% Consumer Staples -3.17% Health Care -3.55% Industrials -7.10% Financials -12.35% Materials -14.06% Real Estate -28.45% Information Technology -28.91% Consumer Discretionary -37.58% Communication Services -40.42% Click to enlarge

*Data according to Seeking Alpha

The most significant contributors to these declines were, in my opinion, our government and their spending policies, and the Fed in their fight against inflation. In fact, the Fed raised rates 7 times during 2022, and there appears to be no short-term end to this in sight. In other words, any notion of some sort of "pivot" is nowhere close on the time horizon, in my estimation, and I wouldn’t be betting on one happening anytime soon. Further, with each new rate hike, in my view, the possibility of some sort of recession gathers both steam and momentum.

If you find the declines in equities disturbing, you should look at the various cryptocurrencies. In this space bad went to worse and worse went to "worser". During the last year, Bitcoin went from approximately $65,000 to $16,694 as of January 2, 2023. "Massacre" would be an appropriate term, in my opinion.

During the last year, the fixed income market was also under siege. U.S Treasuries were down -12.46%, Investment Grade Corporates declined -15.76%, and High Yield Corporates fell -11.19%, according to Bloomberg data. No solace in these markets either, as our current rate of inflation stands at 7.10%.

We are also experiencing a very strange yield curve. The highest yield, from the 3-month bill to the 30-year bond, can be found in the 6-month bill, which now yields 4.75%. This is 87 basis points more than the 10-year Treasury and 79 basis points more than the long bond. The intrinsic value of "duration" has absolutely cratered.

The prime rate at many large American banks is now about 7.50%, and when the "credit risk" factor is added on to that number, many individuals and corporations are now having to pay double-digit costs to borrow money. Just one more "whack job" in our current economy and one more momentary stop on the road as the Fed continues on and on with raising interest rates.

An income strategy works well to deal with this, as "plays for appreciation" have morphed into "plays for depreciation." That is my viewpoint. I would also remark that just because we have changed years does not mean that our current economic environment has switched positions.

"Caution" continues to be my byword for the markets and "defense" continues to be the correct strategic mandate in this very difficult environment, in my opinion.

"A milligram of caution is worth a double quintal of remorse, so let us step warily."



- Seabury Quinn

