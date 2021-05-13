Eneti: Still Cheap, Although The Low-Hanging Fruit Is Gone

Jan. 03, 2023 4:08 AM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)
Climent Molins profile picture
Climent Molins
847 Followers

Summary

  • Eneti has posted decent performance over the past year, but it continues to trade at a cheap valuation relative to normalized FCF levels.
  • The equity portion of the newbuilds is not yet fully covered, but operating performance has been quite strong throughout Q2 and Q3.
  • Eneti recently announced a time charter contract for one of its newbuilds at an attractive day-rate; the vessel is set to generate solid FCF once delivered.
  • Management repurchased a 2.3M share in late August; the move accreted shareholder value, although I do not expect to see additional repurchases in the near term.

Windmills of shore

PARETO

Introduction

Eneti (NYSE:NETI) is an owner and operator of Wind Turbine Installation vessels, with a fleet composed of five on-the-water vessels plus two additional newbuilds, set to be delivered between Q4-24 and 2025.

For more context on the company, I

NETI's estimates of newbuild EBITDA sensitivities at different day-rates

Eneti Inc. Offshore Wind Update Call (May 13, 2021), slide 16.

Payments schedule for the two newbuilds.

NETI's Q3 earnings release

NETI's charterbook for 2022 and 2023

NETI's Q3 earnings presentation, slide 7.

This article was written by

Climent Molins profile picture
Climent Molins
847 Followers
Climent Molins holds a bachelor in business administration and a bachelor of laws, both from the University of Barcelona. Climent enjoys researching and analyzing publicly traded companies, and he shares part of his work publicly on Seeking Alpha. Climent is also an Associate Research Analyst at Value Investor's Edge, where he started contributing in 2020. This role has allowed him to deepen his expertise in the shipping sector. Additionally, he also completed an internship in Crowe Global as an audit junior.  Legal Disclaimer: Climent is not a financial advisor. His contributions to Seeking Alpha are for educational and informational purposes and should not, under any circumstance, be considered investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NETI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for educational and informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I am not a financial advisor.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.