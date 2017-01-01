Berkshire Hills Bancorp: Earnings Likely To Recover Thanks To Topline Growth

Jan. 03, 2023 5:24 AM ETBerkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • Strong pipelines and job markets bode well for commercial loan growth.
  • Margin expansion will slow down as the deposit beta will rise.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a moderate upside from the current market price. Further, BHLB is offering a low dividend yield.
Welcome to Boston in Massachusetts

gguy44/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will most probably recover in 2023 on the back of moderate loan growth. Further, the margin will continue to expand this year, albeit at a slower pace than in 2022. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.84K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.