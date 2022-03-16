Floor & Decor: Specializing To Beat Home Depot And Lowe's

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • Floor & Decor is a specialty retailer focused on the hard surface flooring market.
  • The company outperformed the S&P 500 by since going public in 2017 by 40% even after a 50% drawdown.
  • The company has a large runway of growth with its store concept and superior supply chain.
  • Management is aligned with shareholders and I rate the stock a buy.

Zusammenarbeit

AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) is one of those plain businesses that outperformed the SPY over the last few years (Floor & Decor IPO'ed in 2017) without grabbing too much attention. Even though it's a pretty simple business, it has a

Floor & Decor outperformance

Floor & Decor outperformance (Koyfin)

FND sourcing strategy

FND sourcing strategy (FND investor presentation)

FND Inverse DCF

FND Inverse DCF (Authors Model)

This article was written by

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
1.28K Followers
'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: What do you think about Floor & Decor? Let's continue the discussion in the comments. This is not financial advise.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.