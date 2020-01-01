Viking Therapeutics: Booking Profits Following NASH Sympathy Move

Summary

  • Viking Therapeutics has been my top NASH stock for the past few years due to VK2809’s performance, the company’s cash position, and the reasonable valuation.
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported that their THR β-selective agonist, resmetirom, was able to produce impressive results in NASH and liver fibrosis.
  • Viking’s VK2809 is also a THR” β-selective agonist, so VKTX experienced a sympathy move rising from $4 per share to $9 per share in a couple of weeks of trading.
  • VKTX hit my Sell Targets and has transitioned the position into a “House Money” state. I am going to reformulate my buy and sell targets to eventually reapply my profits at an attractive valuation.
  • I discuss why I picked VKTX over MDGL.
Diseased liver

Rasi Bhadramani

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been my top NASH stock for the past few years due to VK2809's performance, the company's cash position, and the reasonable valuation. Unfortunately, the market didn't see VKTX in the same light and the share

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MAESTRO-NASH Resmetirom Primary and Secondary Endpoints

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MAESTRO-NASH Resmetirom Primary and Secondary Endpoints (Madrigal Pharmaceuticals)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MAESTRO-NASH Resmetirom Safety

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MAESTRO-NASH Resmetirom Safety (Madrigal Pharmaceuticals)

Viking Therapeutics VK2809 Data

Viking Therapeutics VK2809 Data (Viking Therapeutics)

Viking Therapeutics VK2809 Safety Profile

Viking Therapeutics VK2809 Safety Profile (Viking Therapeutics)

Viking Therapeutics VK2809 Advantages

Viking Therapeutics VK2809 Advantages (Viking Therapeutics)

Viking Therapeutics Q3 Financials

Viking Therapeutics Q3 Financials (Viking Therapeutics)

Viking Therapeutics Pipeline

Viking Therapeutics Pipeline (Viking Therapeutics)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Pipeline

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Pipeline (Madrigal Pharmaceuticals)

VKTX Daily Chart

VKTX Daily Chart (TrendSpider)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VKTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

