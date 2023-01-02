Occidental Petroleum: Baloney

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Marketplace

Summary

  • A flatlining chart and declining oil prices is no reason to bail on the stock.
  • Warren Buffett invests for the long term and so should you.
  • Investors should wait for the investment strategy (the reason they invested) to play out. Typically, that is at least 5 years.
  • Jerry Jones investing in Comstock Resources back in 2018 is a good example.
  • Large acquisitions like Anadarko take years to optimize. Therefore, more earnings improvements are highly likely over the long term.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on January 2, 2023.)

There has been a whole lot of prognosticating about the chart of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and more importantly, its prospects this fiscal year. But traders often miss out on

Occidental Petroleum Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Metrics

Occidental Petroleum Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha Website January 2, 2023)

Comstock Resources Common Stock Price History and Key Valuation Measures

Comstock Resources Common Stock Price History and Key Valuat (Seeking Alpha Website January 2, 2023)

Occidental Petroleum Financial Strategy

Occidental Petroleum Financial Strategy (Occidental Petroleum Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Occidental Petroleum and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
17.31K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY CRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.