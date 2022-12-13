Autoliv: A Brand Neutral Dividend Play In The Auto Industry

Jan. 03, 2023 6:14 AM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV)
Paid To Wait profile picture
Paid To Wait
99 Followers

Summary

  • Autoliv is a market leader in safety systems for passenger vehicles. Safety regulations are continuously expanding the addressable market.
  • Autoliv has an activist investor onboard ensuring that dividends and share buybacks reward shareholders.
  • The business has a good short-term momentum benefiting from the supply chain normalization and the effects of price increases.
  • Autoliv has returned to increase its dividend and has a large share buyback program continuing until 2024.

auton turvatyyny, joka pelastaa ihmishenkiä onnettomuustilanteessa

Ran Kyu Park/iStock via Getty Images

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is a market leader in manufacturing of safety systems for passenger cars. In the short term Autoliv will benefit from the order backlog of car manufacturers whose production capacity has been constrained

Light vehicle sales trends.

Light vehicle sales trends. (Autoliv's investor material)

Autoliv's business outlook.

Autoliv's business outlook. (Autoliv's investor material)

One scenario for Autoliv's valuation.

One scenario for Autoliv's valuation. (Author.)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Paid To Wait profile picture
Paid To Wait
99 Followers
I'm a private full-time investor from Finland. I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ALV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.