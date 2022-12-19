Ascent Industries: Impressive Early Innings Turnaround

Jan. 03, 2023 6:46 AM ETAscent Industries Co. (ACNT)DOW, HAYN, HWKN, KOP, ORGN, USAP, WLK, ZEUS
Brick By Brick Capital profile picture
Brick By Brick Capital
274 Followers

Summary

  • Ascent Industries, formerly Synalloy Corporation, is an under the radar Small-Cap industrial in the midst of a major turnaround.
  • ACNT has two different business lines. First being a metal tubular business, think infrastructure piping and stainless steel piping, and secondly specialty chemical, think outsourced chemical manufacturing for blue chips.
  • The company had been poorly run for years leading to below peer margins, inconsistent growth, low on-time delivery metrics, and unsafe working environments.
  • Following a proxy fight in the summer of 2020, new management was brought in to turn the ship. An impressive turnaround has since unfolded led by new executive chair of the board Ben Rosenzweig and new CEO Chris Hutter.
  • ACNT is in a very interesting spot as new management has proven their execution ability, but a 3Q hiccup in the metals business has sent the stock down. We believe this opens a great buying opportunity.
Workers working at a chemical plant

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) is an industrial manufacturing company that has undergone an extensive and complete rebuild. This change was initiated when the largest shareholder, the hedge fund Privet Funds, won control of the board via a proxy fight

This article was written by

Brick By Brick Capital profile picture
Brick By Brick Capital
274 Followers
We relentlessly research small, unloved, and under-followed companies that the big fish overlook. Our edge in finding these underdog stocks is we know exactly what it takes for those companies to be successful; since we ourselves have been underdogs throughout life. We take a mosaic approach to equity research. Compiling information from any and all resources. We look for companies that have:1) Business models we thoroughly understand2) Macroeconomic tailwinds3) Wide economic moats 4) Companies that have fallen out of favor with Wall StreetAlong with fundamental analysis, we blend technical analysis to identify levels for optimal risk-reduced entries and profit-taking. Any questions reach out to robert@brickxbrickcap.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.