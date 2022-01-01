Ally Financial Looks Well-Positioned As Digital Banking Is Becoming More Popular

Jan. 03, 2023 6:55 AM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)
Britton Bush profile picture
Britton Bush
99 Followers

Summary

  • Digital banking is becoming more ubiquitous in consumer financing.
  • Ally Financial is well-positioned to prosper in a more digitally focused-banking future.
  • Valuation is low on a relative basis.
  • Over the past six years, Ally has initiated a strong dividend program.

Man using digital tablet online connect to internet banking. currency exchange. online shopping and digital payment. Intelligent financial technology and E-commerce network connection in people lifestyle concept.

ipopba

A secular trend in digital banking is underway and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is well-positioned to prosper as evident by its proven domain expertise. The company's future in the digital banking space looks promising given its development and fostering of

ALLY, SOFI, and DFS 1 Year Percent Price Return

ALLY, SOFI, and DFS 1 Year Percent Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

ALLY Valuation and Dividend vs. Past 6 Years

ALLY Valuation and Dividend vs. Past 6 Years (Author, with data from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Britton Bush profile picture
Britton Bush
99 Followers
I am an avid Seeking Alpha reader and general subscriber to the Dividend Growth Investing methodology. I am a hobbyist when it comes to investing research and analysis, however I do invest personally based on my research and principles. I hold a bachelors degree and masters degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan and I am currently working on an MBA at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. By day I am a software program manager living in Huntsville Alabama. By night I'm a seeking alpha enthusiast and I enjoy craft beer.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.