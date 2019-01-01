URTH: Expect Negative Long-Term Real Returns On Global Stocks

Summary

  • The high weighting of overvalued U.S. stocks, the strong likelihood of profit margin mean reversion, and the weak growth outlook, suggest the URTH is unlikely to keep pace with inflation.
  • The ETF has exposure to international developed markets yet the outperformance of U.S. stocks over the past decade has raised the U.S.' weighting in the ETF to 68%.
  • As borrowing costs continue to rise globally, this poses another risk to long-term URTH returns, should investors require higher returns on equities to compensate for rising bond yields.

Risk and reward balance

ChristianChan

For long-term focused investors, the iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) has become an increasingly popular option. Inflows into the ETF have soared, doubling since 2019 to reach USD16bn. The ETF has exposure to international developed markets. However, the outperformance of U.S. stocks over the

Table

URTH ETF Country Weightings (%) (iShares)

chart

MSCI World Sales, EBITDA, EPS, Dividends, Rebased (Bloomberg)

Chart

MSCI World Dividend Yield Vs 10-Year UST Yield (Bloomberg)

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

