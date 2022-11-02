Sunrun: Be Cautious Of The Future Outlook

Jan. 03, 2023 7:50 AM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)
Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
22 Followers

Summary

  • Sunrun Inc. is one of the companies investors are looking to get exposure to the renewable energy sector, but with large amounts of debt, the future feels bleak.
  • Financially, Sunrun will have tough times ahead, with a high likelihood they will continue diluting shares to raise capital.
  • In a recent earnings report, they showed EPS going from $0.11 to $0.96 this quarter, something that gained attention in the markets.
  • All in all, Sunrun will have some tough years ahead as they try to cope with their large amount of debt. The high risk of dilution makes me want to stay away from this company for now.

Solar photovoltaic panels on a house roof. Sunset.

MAXSHOT

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is a company operating in the US with designing, selling and maintaining solar modules. But with a large amount of debt on the balance sheet and high risk for share dilution, any investment right now would be at risk. This

The potential market for Sunrun to operate in

Sunrun Potential Market (Sunrun Investors Presentation)

The customer growth Sunrun has seen

The Customer Growth Of Sunrun (Sunrun Investors Presentation)

The current assets Sunrun holds

Sunrun Balance Sheet (Sunrun Q3 Earnings Report)

The current liabilities Sunrun holds

Sunrun Current Liabilities (Sunrun Q3 Earnings Report)

The shares outstanding for Sunrun

Outstanding Shares Of Sunrun (SeekingAlpha)

A quick look at some competing companys in the sector

Valuation Of Competitors (Author´s Own Calculations)

The potential future valuation of Sunruns stockprice

Future Potential Valuation Of Sunrun (Author´s Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
22 Followers
My name is Samuel and I write about companies that I believe could provide a long term financial appreciation. I am a full time investor who loves reporting on companies and providing easy to digest articles on them.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.