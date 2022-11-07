John Kevin

After starting at its all-time record high, the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) dropped into bear territory in 2022, spending much of the time during the year bouncing around the 20% decline threshold that defines bear territory. The last two weeks of the year were no different, with the index closing out 2022 right at the bear territory threshold.

The final update to the alternative futures chart for 2022-Q4 shows the index experienced one more Lévy flight event in 2022, with investors shifting their forward-looking focus from 2023-Q1 outward to the more distant future quarter of 2023-Q2.

Standard & Poor's, CBOE, IndexArb, Author's Calculations

Given the closeness of the dividend futures-based model's projections for 2023-Q2, 2023-Q3, and 2023-Q4, it's possible investors have shifted their attention to more distant future quarters. But with the actual trajectory of the S&P 500 still within the range of values, we would expect it to be for investors focusing on 2023-Q2, we cannot yet rule that possibility out.

Not that it would take long to get that picture sorted out. The market-moving headlines of the last two weeks point to the expected timing of the peak of the Fed's series of rate hikes (2023-Q2) and the increasingly expected arrival of recession in the second half of 2023 as the factors that will set how far forward in time investors set their time horizons. Here are the headlines:

On the final trading day of 2022, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool was still projecting just a quarter-point rate hike at both the Fed's upcoming 1 February and 22 March (2023-Q1) meetings. The FedWatch tool anticipates a third quarter-point rate hike, in June (2023-Q2), with the Fed's series of rate hikes topping out at the 5.00-5.25% range. Looking further forward, developing expectations for a U.S. recession in 2023 have the FedWatch tool projecting two quarter-point rate cuts in 2023, the first as early as July (2023-Q3) and the second in November (2023-Q4).

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's latest projection for real GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 spiked higher to +3.7% from the +2.8% estimate of two weeks earlier. The "Blue Chip consensus" continues to project just over 1% real economic growth for the current quarter of 2022-Q4. The BEA will issue its first estimate of 2022-Q4's GDP later this month, on 26 January 2023, which will help determine which of set of nowcasts is more wrong.

We'll present our first look at the alternative futures for 2023-Q1 in the next edition of the S&P 500 chaos series.

