The S&P 500 Ends 2022 Back In Bear Territory

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.34K Followers

Summary

  • After starting at its all-time record high, the S&P 500 dropped into bear territory in 2022.
  • On the final trading day of 2022, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool was still projecting just a quarter-point rate hike at both the Fed's upcoming 1 February and 22 March (2023-Q1) meetings.
  • The "Blue Chip consensus" continues to project just over 1% real economic growth for the current quarter of 2022-Q4.

United States US stock market economy growth and recovery concept. S&P500 index in wooden blocks with increasing stack of coins in black background.

John Kevin

After starting at its all-time record high, the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) dropped into bear territory in 2022, spending much of the time during the year bouncing around the 20% decline threshold that defines bear territory. The last two weeks of

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2022Q4 - Standard Model (m=+2.0 from 13 September 2022) - Snapshot on 23 Dec 2022

Standard & Poor's, CBOE, IndexArb, Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.34K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.