The Dollar Jumps

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.36K Followers

Summary

  • Equities and bonds are rallying, and the dollar has surged higher.
  • The markets seem to be looking past the surge in China's Covid cases and anticipate a recovery, helping Chinese equities lead Asia-Pacific bourses higher.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is 1.6% higher in late morning turnover. US equity futures are also 0.8-0.9% higher.
  • The dollar has surged against most of the major currencies. Aside from the Scandis, yen and Canadian dollars, the other G10 currencies are off by more than 1%.
  • The Australian and New Zealand dollars are leading the losses, off around 1.5%.

American Dollar Sign Standing Over A Financial Graph

hallojulie

Overview

Market participants have returned from the New Year celebrations apparently with robust risk appetites. Equities and bonds are rallying, and the dollar has surged higher. The markets seem to be looking past the surge in China's Covid cases and anticipate

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Comments

