DON: A Mid-Cap ETF Heavy In Financials

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • DON is a mid-cap dividend ETF with a monthly distribution.
  • Financials represent 24% of asset value.
  • Valuation and quality metrics look a bit better than the S&P Midcap 400.
  • Historical performance is close to the mid-cap benchmark.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Customer review 3d render - human hand marking 3 star on speech buble. Negative client experience concept.

RoJDesign/iStock via Getty Images

This dividend ETF article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. Holdings and their weights change over time: reviews are updated when necessary.

Sector breakdown

Sector breakdown (chart: author, data: Fidelity)

DON vs. MDY in 2022

DON vs. MDY in 2022 (Portfolio123)

Annualized distributions per share from 2007 to 2022

Annualized distributions per share from 2007 to 2022 (Chart: author; data: WisdomTree)

In these uncertain times, Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now.

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.58K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PKG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.