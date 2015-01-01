How About Another Dr Pepper? It's Still A 'Buy'

Jan. 03, 2023 8:52 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)2 Comments
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • I wrote about KDP, or Keurig Dr Pepper back in June of last year, establishing my foundational thesis and PT. I bought some shares as well.
  • The company has performed quite decently, being up above market for most of the time, and ending at a close to 3% outperformance for the year.
  • I'll revisit KDP here and show you why I might include it in my "basket" of stocks that I'm buying in the next few days.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Kuerig Green Mountain To Buy Dr. Pepper Snapple

Joe Raedle

Dear Readers/Followers,

My stance on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is relatively new. I follow beverage companies, including PepsiCo (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO) as well as their respective bottlers like Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (

KDP IR

KDP IR (KDP IR)

KDP IR

KDP IR (KDP IR)

KDP IR

KDP IR (KDP IR)

KDP IR

KDP IR (KDP IR)

KO Valuation

KO Valuation (F.A.S.T¨ Graphs)

KDP Valuation

KDP Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

KDP Upside

KDP Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

KDP Option

KDP Option (Author's Data)

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
29.12K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

36 year old DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KDP, PEP, KO, COKE, NSRGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. The author's intent is never to give personalized financial advice, and publications are to be viewed as research and company interest pieces.

The author owns the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the articles. The author owns the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.