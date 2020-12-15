Amazon: Conviction Buy Cheaper Than 2018

Jan. 03, 2023 9:01 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)8 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • Amazon is bigger and badder than ever before, but the stock trades lower than it did in 2018.
  • The e-commerce segment continues to generate operating losses as the company faces inflationary pressures and works through excess inventories.
  • While AWS showed some deceleration in growth rates, the segment remains highly profitable.
  • Based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, the stock is too cheap here.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Amazon Prime delivery van on the street

georgeclerk

Christmas has come early, as mega-cap tech bargains are plenty. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has often traded at premium valuations relative to the market, but the stock is now curiously undervalued. The e-commerce powerhouse has been dominant for quite some time, but

Chart
Data by YCharts

revenue

2022 Q3 Presentation

operating income

2022 Q3 Presentation

North America

2022 Q3 Presentation

AWS

2022 Q3 Presentation

FCF

2022 Q3 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Growth stocks have crashed. The time to buy is when there is blood on the streets, when no one else wants to buy. I have provided for Best of Breed Growth Stocks subscribers the Tech Stock Crash List (including the most recent update), the list of names I am buying amidst the tech crash.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 6-8 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
26.79K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.