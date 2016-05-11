AeroVironment: The Market Is Likely Wrong, Again

Jan. 03, 2023 9:58 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV), TXTLHX, NOC
Kinix Research profile picture
Kinix Research
134 Followers

Summary

  • Similar to 2018, AVAV trades at 50x EV/EBITDA, with rapid growth expectations. We believe the market is egregiously overvaluing AVAV. Again.
  • Similar to 2018, expectations for the AVAV Switchblade are stratospheric. Switchblade sales and profitability are likely to disappoint. Again.
  • Similar to 2018, investors are enthusiastic about growth outside the core products. We think AVAV will continue to struggle to grow outside its niche. Again.
  • This article covers why we believe the market is unjustly overvaluing AVAV - risk reward is skewed heavily towards the downside. Strong Sell.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/UAV' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/UAV' title='AdvisorShares Drone Technology ETF'>UAV</a>)

alxpin

Investment Summary

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) (hereto "AVAV", "the company", or "AeroVironment") is a manufacturer of small and medium unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The majority of sales (65%) are to U.S. military customers, the remainder of sales are international militaries and governments. As

Chart
Data by YCharts

Air Force Budget Item for Puma

Air Force Budget Item for Puma (Air Force Budget Comptroller)

Army Budget Line Item for FTUAS

Army Budget Line Item for FTUAS (Army Comptroller Budget Material)

This article was written by

Kinix Research profile picture
Kinix Research
134 Followers
Investing Style: Value-oriented, concentrated investments. Hold both long-term horizons and short-term catalyst driven value ideas. Small positional Forex trading allocation. Small short positions in my circle of competence. Long portfolio is usually 8 or less best idea positions.Focused Industries: Aerospace and Defense; Financials; International MarketsDefense industry insider with an investment style that includes short and long-term value generation runways. Followed teachings: Peter Lynch, Dr. Michael Burry, Li LuHeads I win; Tails I don't lose much.Always do your own due diligence. Not a financial advisor.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AVAV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.