[Zachary Kirkhorn] guided on the Q3 earnings call that deliveries for Q4 would be just under 50%. Elon [Musk] said it would be an “epic quarter”. This isn’t that. Source: Twitter

The above statement pretty much captures Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors’ response to the company’s second consecutive quarter of delivery misses reported shortly after New Year celebrations ended. The company reported deliveries of 405,278 vehicles in the fourth quarter (+18% q/q; +31% y/y), underperforming already-slashed consensus estimates of 420,760 vehicles (+22% q/q; +36% y/y) despite the initiation of rare discounts and other purchase incentives to boost the end of year sales tally.

In our latest discussion on the Tesla stock, we explained why we had resorted to a neutral rating after the shares broke the $110-level. And the following update will hone in on implications of the EV company’s fourth quarter delivery miss on its near-term outlook.

Get this – the delivery of 400,000+ vehicles during the tough fourth quarter operating environment – which was blighted by a consumer slowdown across Tesla’s largest markets and COVID-related disruptions to logistic capacity in China – was an impressive feat. But CEO Elon Musk’s overly optimistic commentary and CFO Zachary Kirkhorn’s lack of conservatism to temper investors’ interpretation of Musk’s typical trait of overpromising during the third quarter was just a poor set-up that overshadowed the achievement and added to souring investors’ sentiment. Taken together with recent company-specific developments like the extended offer of rare discounts and voluntary production suspensions, the situation has only amplified concerns that what Tesla faces today is no longer a supply problem, but rather a potential demand slowdown stemming from both transitory macroeconomic headwinds and a more structural threat of rising competition.

The gap between production and delivery volumes have also widened at an accelerating pace in recent quarters:

Tesla Production-Delivery Difference - 2020 to 2022 (Author, with data from ir.tesla.com)

Once again, Tesla executives tried to punt the rapidly ballooning gap to logistics issues, repeating the third quarter’s allusion to an “increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter [due to] limits on outbound logistics capacity” at period end:

~440k cars made and ~405k delivered in Q4. Delivery growth of 40% and production growth of 47% in 2022. All things considered...I’m super proud of the team for this result. A smoother delivery pattern will require more vehicles in transit, which is why production > deliveries. Source: Martin Viecha, Head of Investor Relations at Tesla via Twitter

Realistically, logistics bottlenecks at period end are a reasonable issue for large volume automakers, especially as many look to delivery as many vehicles as possible prior closing off the reporting period – at the end of the day, sales are not recorded until vehicles reach the hands of customers. This was similar to experiences pertaining to growing in-transit volumes at legacy automakers like GM (GM) during the third quarter, underscoring Tesla’s rise in the global ranks as a top automaker.

But with overproduction volumes surpassing 61,000 units on a net cumulative basis since early 2020, and the pace of which ballooning rapidly through 2022, there is no denying that growing demand risks are on the horizon given the simultaneous slowdown in core operating markets – namely, the U.S. and China, followed by the EU.

As discussed in our latest coverage on the stock, weakening demand in the Chinese EV market due to the region’s shaky economy that has been exacerbated by the recent messy COVID Zero pivot will remain a drag on Tesla’s fundamentals in the near-term, given vehicles produced in Shanghai are currently the EV maker’s most profitable. This is further corroborated by consistently contracting economic activity in China for months straight, reaching the slowest pace since the onset of the pandemic during the final month of 2022. And things are poised to get worse. Rapidly spreading COVID infection rates will likely persist through the first quarter due to an anticipated “travel rush during the upcoming Lunar New Year” holiday, alongside stubbornly low vaccination rates among the more-vulnerably elderly and a buckling healthcare system. This stands to “weigh heavily on [China’s] consumption and economic growth, at least for the first half of 2023”, painting a bleak near-term outlook in Tesla’s key profit generating market.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the persistent rise in borrowing costs to stem decades-high inflation are stymying car purchase decisions. Vehicle financing is currently the leading form of payment for car purchases, with auto loans accounting for close to a tenth of cumulative consumer debt among Americans. The most aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle executed by the Fed in 2022 to tame decades-high inflation has pushed the “average annual percentage rate on new-car loans [above] 6%” in a new multi-year record. Dwindling American savings, coupled with mounting uncertainties on the macroeconomic outlook given mixed expectations in the labor market’s near-term performance is also thwarting purchase decisions on big-ticket items like cars.

In the case specific to Tesla, the added weight of rapidly faltering demand for used vehicles is also contributing to suppressing the price advantage it had historically used to bolster profit margins. Tesla is currently a best-seller in the used vehicle market – and really the “only viable product when it came to used EVs”. During the past two years when Tesla availability was constrained by a lack of supply, many found themselves engaged in a quickly profitable business by flipping their electric rigs. This is corroborated by the fact that “nearly a third of used Teslas for sale in August were 2022 models up for resale”, significantly exceeding the average 5% observed among other brands in the used vehicle market. But the quick build-up of excess supply that has now found themselves sitting in used-car lots for longer and longer – fuelled by a saturating market of Tesla resellers, and faltering consumer demand – has subsequently lowered used Tesla prices at a faster pace than those of any other brand, falling 17% from a peak average of $67,297 in July to $55,754 by November:

Tesla Used Car Prices (Reuters, with data from Edmunds) Tesla Used Car Days in Inventory (Reuters, with data from Edmunds)

The latest trend is consistent with our earlier discussion of how challenges to affordability due to inflationary pressures, rising interest rates on car loans, and waning consumer sentiment that had hit the used car market earlier this year and pushed average prices from a peak of $28,375 in May to just above $28,200 in July will inevitably spill over to the new vehicle market:

…economic data showing slowing consumer spending and weakening consumer sentiment amidst surging inflation and rising interest rates might become a hard-to-ignore headwind for the auto industry in the second half of the year. Source: "Electric Vehicles: 2Q22 Deliveries and Earnings Preview" Specifically, inventory levels were up 17% q/q in the third quarter, with days’ supply rising 24 days in September 2021 and 27 days in August 2022 to now 30 days at the end of 3Q22… While continued inventory level improvements are expected – and in fact, demanded, in order to capture sales dollars that have largely been constrained by supply availability during 1H22 – muted sales q/q is raising concerns over potential risks of demand destruction. And said concerns are further corroborated by the slowdown observed in the used cars market, which “often indicates where new car demand is headed”…Average used car prices, which surged in 1H22 and placed a meaningful impact on record-high inflation figures, have since slipped from its peak of $28,375 in May to just above $28,200 in July…Meanwhile, the average new car price rose 6.3% y/y to a record $45,622 in September, but a stark deceleration from the 10% y/y increase observed on a YTD basis, which skews towards downside risks that are currently unravelling in the used car market. Source: “Electric Vehicles: 3Q22 Preview By Geography”

This means Tesla could potentially require further discounting to its sticker prices to “sustain volume growth” as both macroeconomic and competitive pressures ramp up in the American EV market. Looking ahead, investors are largely anticipating muted growth and earnings at Tesla’s upcoming periodic update later this month. It does not take much to put the two and two together – faltering demand and ensuing price cuts, coupled with still-elevated raw material costs and the potential for additional inefficiencies stemming from ramping up new facilities and underutilization of capacity are bound to squeeze Tesla’s margins further in the near-term. This will extend the unfavourable backdrop for Tesla, especially as investors are becoming increasingly focused on “sales and profits rather than dreams of world domination” that had once propped the stock’s lofty valuation.

Yet, the stock has remained largely resilient since closing below the $110-level. Tesla shares staged a more than 10% rebound in the final three sessions of 2022 to outperform key benchmarks including the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. This is consistent with our previous analysis that while Tesla’s fundamental outlook will likely experience further volatility in the near-term, the stock’s valuation is already approaching more normalized levels that better reflect the said near-term risks, which have recently been amplified by the fourth quarter delivery miss. In other words, the market has already started to price in its acknowledgement that the EV titan – despite its market leadership and lucrative growth – is not immune to broader auto industry norms that count inherently increasing competition, sensitivity to a looming macroeconomic crisis, and protracted supply chain constraints. This is further corroborated by a gradually diminishing short interest in Tesla shares near the end of 2022, as many short-sellers look to “realize their outsized mark-to-market profits [of as much as $17 billion] before they evaporate”.

The bottom line is we believe Tesla shares will likely remain range-bound near our estimated steady-state firm value at the $110-$120 level within the near-term. Many will likely stay on the side-lines still as they mull on the EV company’s next steps in weathering through the looming demand risks, and await further clarity on whether the impending slowdown is in fact macro-driven or idiosyncratic to Tesla as it succumbs to rising competition, among other threats, within the increasingly saturated EV market. If the latter speculation is proven true – which the upcoming fourth quarter earnings call, March investor presentation, and 1H23 deliveries will be a tell-tale for – the stock could buckle further alongside the added pressure of still tightening financial conditions in tandem with broader risk-off market sentiment, and miss out on a potential second half recovery.