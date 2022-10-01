Tesla: The Inevitable Has Come

Jan. 03, 2023 10:01 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)GM3 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Tesla's fourth quarter delivery miss overshadowed its impressive achievement of putting 400,000+ vehicles into customers' hands during a tough operating environment.
  • The rapidly expanding gap between production and delivery volumes in recent quarters is also dialing up investors' angst over looming demand risks and inevitable competition as inventory soars.
  • A diminishing price advantage and stubbornly elevated input costs will likely remain the theme in Tesla's near-term fundamental outlook.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Tesla"s Stock Hits Two And Half Year Low As Analysts Continue Downgrading The Company

Justin Sullivan

[Zachary Kirkhorn] guided on the Q3 earnings call that deliveries for Q4 would be just under 50%. Elon [Musk] said it would be an “epic quarter”. This isn’t that.

Source: Twitter

The above statement pretty much

Tesla Production and Delivery Volumes

Tesla Production-Delivery Difference - 2020 to 2022 (Author, with data from ir.tesla.com)

Tesla Used Car Prices

Tesla Used Car Prices (Reuters, with data from Edmunds)

Tesla Used Car Days in Inventory

Tesla Used Car Days in Inventory (Reuters, with data from Edmunds)

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
6.45K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.