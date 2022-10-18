IBHD: An Interesting Fixed Income ETF For This Volatile Environment

Double S Capital
Summary

  • iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF is a term fund that liquidates by December 15, 2024.
  • The average YTM is ~8.5% and the maturity of the holdings is double-B or single-B rated, which should mitigate refinancing risk.
  • There is a quality upgrade mechanism embedded in this ETF - as the high yield bonds mature or are called, the proceeds are reinvested into investment grade bonds.
  • The higher certainty of valuation and the return of capital is an attractive feature in this volatile environment.
  • Please note that this is a term fund, and The Board may extend the termination date if a majority of the Board determines the extension to be in the best interest of the Fund.

Businessman clicks inscription bonds. Bond Finance Banking Technology concept

Funtap

Introduction to IBHD

(BATS:IBHD) is iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF. IBHD holds a portfolio of high-yield bonds maturing between January 1, 2024 and December 15, 2024. By December 15, 2024, the net assets will be almost entirely in cash

Portfolio Characteristics

iShares

Rating Buckets

Rating Buckets (iShares)

Holdings

Holdings (iShares)

Top 5 Yielding Holdings

Top 5 Yielding Holdings (iShares)

This article was written by

Event-driven, fundamentally oriented value investor. My favorite quote - if you want to be the smartest person in the room, go to an empty room - something like that.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IBHD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

