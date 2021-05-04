VectivBio Could Appeal To A Major Pharma

Jan. 03, 2023 10:52 AM ETVectivBio Holding AG (VECT)
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
697 Followers

Summary

  • There could be bargains among the biotechs listed in the US.
  • VectivBio Holding AG could be a bargain. This biotech develops a treatment that could make a valuable contribution to improving the quality of life of patients with certain bowel disorders.
  • VectivBio Holding is on its way to developing a more convenient and beneficial treatment than that of the bigger name Takeda Pharmaceutical.
  • Analysts give higher chances of success than failure.

Gastroenterologist doctor, intestine specialist. Aesthetic handdrawn highlighted illustration of human intestine. Dark grey background, studio photo and collage.

mi-viri/iStock via Getty Images

Biotech Stocks are Feeling the Pressure of Market Headwinds, but Some of Them Offer a Good Opportunity to Make Bargains

Headwinds from inflation, restrictive interest rate policy and the economic slowdown feared for 2023 have not spared

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, chart, application, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart, line chart, scatter chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
697 Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.