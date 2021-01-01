Sprott: AUM Close To Peak Levels, Which Is Far From Reflected In The Stock

Jan. 03, 2023 11:01 AM ETSprott Inc. (SII), SII:CA
Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Marketplace

Summary

  • AUM in Q4-22 is estimated to have almost reached the peak level seen in Q1-22, primarily due to a recovery in precious metals prices and healthy inflows throughout the year.
  • I view the ongoing inflows to the trusts as a competitive advantage, where the inflows continue to build AUM and grow earnings over time.
  • The valuation is relatively attractive when we consider the dividend yield and impressive growth history of the company.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Off The Beaten Path. Learn More »

Large Group Of People Forming A Growing Arrow

imaginima

Investment Thesis

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) is a Canadian investment company, focused on the precious metals and uranium industries. I have covered the stock many times in the past few years, those articles can be found here. The

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 1 - Koyfin

Figure 2 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Figure 2 - Quarterly Reports

Figure 3 - Source: Data from Quarterly Reports &amp; Sprott.com

Figure 3 - Data from Quarterly Reports & Sprott.com

Figure 4 - Source: Data from Sprott.com

Figure 4 - Data from Sprott.com

Figure 5 - Source: Data from Quarterly Reports & Sprott.com

Figure 5 - Data from Quarterly Reports & Sprott.com

Figure 6 - Source: In Gold We Trust Report

Figure 6 - In Gold We Trust Report

Figure 7 - Source: Quarterly Reports & My Estimates

Figure 7 - Quarterly Reports & My Estimates

Figure 8 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Figure 8 - Quarterly Reports

Figure 9 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Figure 9 - Quarterly Reports

Figure 10 - Source: Estimates from Koyfin

Figure 10 - Estimates from Koyfin

Figure 11 - Source: Estimates from Koyfin

Figure 11 - Estimates from Koyfin

If you like this article and is interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation.  My portfolio generated a return of 81% during 2020, 39% in 2021, and -8% in 2022.

Sign up! 

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
3.29K Followers
A cyclical value approach, presently focused on precious metals and uranium

I enjoy my anonymity, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics, but most of my value-based investment knowledge comes from independent learning where I am a perpetual student. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries. I have a significant portion of my portfolio exposed to the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies.

I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer a Marketplace service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.

I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SII either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.