Gold Set To Shine In 2023: Here's Why You Should Invest Now

Gold Mining Bull
Summary

  • Gold underperformed in 2022 due to factors such as the strong US dollar and increased competition from other safe-haven assets with a yield.
  • There are several reasons to be optimistic about the outlook for gold in 2023, including increasing demand from central banks, and potential ongoing geopolitical tensions.
  • Several analysts think gold could rise by 10% or more in 2023; gold-focused stocks provide leverage to gold and will perform even better.
  • This is part I of a two-part series, where I break down the outlook for gold and provide top gold stock ideas for 2023.
Solid pure 999.9 gold bullion ingot bars photo

edwardolive

Gold Set to Shine in 2023

If you're seeking opportunities to invest in the gold and silver industry, you're in luck. In 2023, there are several factors that suggest gold and gold miners may be successful investments and outperform the general markets. Factors

gold chart

StockCharts

gold buying

World Gold Council

Gold central bank demand

FinBold

supply and demand for gold

World Gold Council

Gold miner all-in costs

World Gold Council

Fed Funds rate hike

Visual Capitalist

stock chart for USD

StockCharts

Private investor with 10+ years experience investing in commodities and hard assets, mainly gold & silver miners, royalty and streaming companies, pure exploration companies, as well as oil and gas producers and MLPs.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

