Nabors Industries: A Less Tempting Alternative Than Helmerich & Payne

Fun Trading
Summary

  • Nabors Industries' revenues were $698.95 million in the third quarter of 2022, up from $524.37 million a year ago.
  • Comparing Nabors Industries and Helmerich & Payne shows that the latter is fundamentally much better. However, NBR could be a good choice for traders who like volatility.
  • I recommend buying NBR between $150 and $143.2 with potential lower support at $132.
View of the pumpjack in the oil well of the oil field. The arrangement is commonly used for onshore wells producing little oil. Pumpjacks are common in oil-rich areas.

Funtay

Introduction

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) released its third quarter of 2022 results on October 25, 2022, and Helmerich & Payne (HP) released its third quarter results (fiscal fourth quarter) on November 6, 2022. I recommend reading my article on HP by

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table

NBR Fleet Status 9/30/22 (NBR Presentation)

Table

NBR H&P Fleet status (H&P Presentation)

Chart

NBR Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

H&P Quarterly revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

NBR 3Q22 revenue per segment (Fun Trading)

Chart

NBR H&P Revenues per segment in 3Q22 (Fun Trading)

Table

NBR SANAD deal (NBR Presentation)

Chart

NBR Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HP Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

NBR Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Chart

NBR TA chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

