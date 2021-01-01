Village Farms: Plenty Of Headwinds Remain

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.87K Followers

Summary

  • Gross margin from Canadian cannabis and produce got crushed in the latest quarter.
  • The company faces many headwinds including cannabis oversupply, fresh produce issues gross margin, input costs, and FX.
  • VFF has an interesting strategy of competing for Canadian market share as others abandon the market - it could pay off once excess capacity subsides.
  • I think it's time the company seriously considers selling off its weak Produce segment.

Cannabis plant leaves and Canada flag

OlegMalyshev

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), is a Canadian-based company that primarily competes in the following segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S. It started to gain some momentum in revenue growth in the latter part of December 2020.

It appears it will

VFF Chart

TradingView

VFF Revenue and Gross Margin by Segment

Company 10-Q

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.87K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.