Yes, 2022 Was 'Challenging'

Summary

  • Let's face it, 2022 was a challenging year.
  • Major market averages and popular stocks tanked (some much more than others).
  • While Q4 was an average quarter for my All-Weather Portfolio, full-year results outperformed major market averages significantly.
  • Diversification, rotation, adjustments around substantial peaks and troughs, and effective hedging enabled the AWP to outperform the market last year.
  • Looking forward to 2023, I see enormous opportunities approaching.
Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

2022 was "challenging." The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) lost about 1,000 points, roughly 20% of its value, throughout this challenging phase. Moreover, the crucial stock market index dropped by as much as 28% from peak to trough in 2022. However, other major stock indexes performed even

The AWP

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASSETS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

