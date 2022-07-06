Rush Street Interactive: Attractive Upside Potential If One Looks Past Near-Term Pressures

Jan. 03, 2023 11:48 AM ETRush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
41 Followers

Summary

  • Online gaming is growing rapidly.
  • RSI has presence in key states in U.S.
  • RSI proprietary gaming platform and underlying tech stack are key competitive advantages.
  • RSI presence in social casino gaming serves as a channel to acquire customers cost efficiently.

Close-up on a man betting online on a sports app in his cell phone

andresr

Recommendation

The online gaming industry has seen significant growth recently due to increasing legalization and privatization, as well as rising consumer use of digital entertainment platforms. I believe Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is well positioned to take

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Nov 22 investor presentation

Valuation

Author’s own calculations

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
41 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.