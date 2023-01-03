3 Investment Lessons For 2023

Jan. 03, 2023 1:30 PM ETVT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, ACWF, KLDW, ASET, FIHD, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FOMO, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, BNDX, BWX, GIM, IGOV, BWZ, ISHG, FLIA, PICB, BGRN, SUSC, SUSB, GHYB, IBND, FLCO, WINC, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, IGEB, SPXB, KORP, IIGV, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, JIGB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, RBND, LQDB, JHCB, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, TIP, VTIP, SCHP, STIP, LTPZ, SPIP, STPZ, TIPZ, TIPX, TDTT, TDTF, PBTP1 Comment
Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
952 Followers

Summary

  • A historic 2022 taught us to widen the lens of possible scenarios, factor in geopolitical risk and use a new playbook for more frequent portfolio changes.
  • Global stocks ended the year down 18%, while bonds fell 16%. This marked the biggest market storm in decades amid inflation and hawkish central banks.
  • U.S. jobs data this week are set to jolt market expectations of the Fed’s rate path. PMI data is likely to show further slowing in manufacturing activity.

Young businessman working on laptop with diagram graph on computer.Business strategic planning.research information data concepts

HAKINMHAN/iStock via Getty Images

Transcript

As I look back on this historic 2022, I have taken away three lessons that I think are important in navigating 2023.

1) Be prepared for a wider range of scenarios

Look at the

The chart shows that total return for stocks and bonds fell sharply with shocks including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy shift and U.S. CPI hitting a peak of 9.1%.

Global Equity And Bond Total Returns, 2022 (BlackRock Investment Institute with data from Refinitiv Datastream and Bloomberg, December 2022)

View as PDF
FOR PUBLIC DISTRIBUTIONINTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA,HONG KONG, SINGAPOREANDAUSTRALIA. FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIED INVESTORS ANDQUALIFIED CLIENTS INOTHER PERMITTED COUNTRIES.
16

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
952 Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.