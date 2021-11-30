Genworth Financial: The Bulls Overwhelm The Bears - Running At Full Speed

Jan. 03, 2023 12:09 PM ETGenworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)ACT, JXN, AEL, NWLI1 Comment
Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
28 Followers

Summary

  • Genworth Financial has had high income growth over the past 5 years.
  • Genworth Financial shows rising free cash flow.
  • Genworth Financial also has increasing EPS.
  • Genworth Financial is in a market with potential.

Business strategy for marketing and management.

tadamichi

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) provides insurance and annuity products in the U.S. Internationally, the company's main focus is on life, mortgage, and long-term-care insurance. Genworth Financial stock has been trending up as we closed the year, while the S&P 500 Index (

GWN stock annual report

Genworth Financial Annual Report (Genworth Financial)

Home Sales

Monthly Home Sales (Trading Economics)

GNW stock balance sheet

Seeking Alpha

GNW monthly chart

TradingView

GNW weekly chart

TradingView

GNW daily chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
28 Followers
Writer and Analyst with over twenty years experience trading in OTC markets, Bonds, FX and Interest Rate Derivatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.