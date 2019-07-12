Volkswagen: New CEO Is Taking The Right Steps On Software

Jan. 03, 2023 12:14 PM ETVolkswagen AG (VLKAF), VLKPF, VWAGY, VWAPYDRPRF, DRPRY, POAHF, POAHY2 Comments
Bernhard Kainz profile picture
Bernhard Kainz
25 Followers

Summary

  • The way Volkswagen developed software over the last few years caused the group to fall behind its competitors, especially in China.
  • The new CEO does a lot of things right; there is a renewed focus on developing features for customers/cars instead of announcing partnerships and investments with an unspecified outcome.
  • Aside from software, which is very important, Volkswagen has been making progress in terms of its EV transition.
  • Key risks like the macro environment in 2023 and dependency on China remain, but Volkswagen AG seems mispriced and I think it's undervalued.
  • The group's market capitalization is less than its stakes in the publicly traded subsidiaries Porsche and Traton.

Volkswagon Unveils The ID.Buzz At SXSW

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment

Over the last few years, Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY)(OTCPK:VWAPY)(OTCPK:VLKAF)(OTC:VLKPF) developed software in a way that made it fall behind its competitors, especially Tesla (TSLA) and Chinese auto manufacturers. Multiyear

Volkswagen AG Group brands and CARIAD

cariad.technology

Volkswagen Vz compared to other auto manufacturers in 2022

Data: Handelsblatt

This article was written by

Bernhard Kainz profile picture
Bernhard Kainz
25 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and Fintech and I am a private part-time investor. I am from Austria and my focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLKPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.