Nu Skin: 50% Downside Is Possible In 2023

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Our residual valuation model suggests that Nu Skin is overvalued by approximately 50%.
  • Despite re-openings in China, Nu Skin's operations remain exposed to cyclical risks.
  • The company's net margins are poor, and earnings crash risk is a regular feature.
  • The stock's technical features imply that it could rebound in 2023. However, it presents an isolated case with little substance in the broader context.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Woman applying moisturiser on face during morning routine

Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

Given re-openings in China and the company's recent earnings release, we thought an update on Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) would be prudent. Today's article assumes a valuation-based viewpoint with key operating updates phased into the analysis. Furthermore, the stock is assessed from a

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.36K Followers
Cyclical Investing Made Easy

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis/Smart Beta, Neural Networks, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Investment Horizon: Semi-Annual Coverage.

This is Independent Research and Not Financial Advice.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.