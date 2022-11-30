Airline Stock Outlook: What To Watch In 2023, Southwest Is My Top Pick

Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
Marketplace

Summary

  • 2023 will likely be a key year for airlines, testing which ones are most on track to return to the post-COVID "normal".
  • A key variable I'm watching is when each different airline resumes dividend payments, which I'm watching across 10 airlines in America, Europe, and Asia.
  • Of these 10, Singapore Airlines, the world's largest airline by market cap, was first to resume its dividend, but I find it way too expensive at 20x estimated 2025 EBIT.
  • Southwest Airlines is a much more localized carrier that is re-starting its dividend in 2023, and seems much better valued at 5x 2024 estimated EBIT.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Expat Portfolio. Learn More »

airplane departure

IlkerErgun/iStock via Getty Images

2022 was a year when airline travel started to feel like it was returning to normal, but 2023 is the year where I'm watching airline stocks to see if any of them will return to being normal

Key revenue and EBIT numbers for 10 selected airlines as of the start of 2023

Tikr.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Regional breakdown of Turkish Airlines revenue

Turkish Airlines 2021 Annual Report

Most of my portfolio is in non-US stocks because many foreign markets tend to be faster growing, less competitive, and often more cheaply valued. Join my journey around the world as I share my experience as a long-term expat in search of the best international stock opportunities with a free trial to The Expat Portfolio.

This article was written by

Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
4.89K Followers
International investing in plain English

Tariq Dennison TEP runs a registered investment adviser focused on international clients and portfolio strategies. His marketplace service "The Expat Portfolio" shares his on-the-ground experience as an expat investing in diverse foreign markets. Tariq is the author of the book "Invest Outside the Box: Understanding Different Asset Classes and Strategies".  He lives in Central Europe, and teaches two classes at the Masters in Finance program at ESSEC Business School in Singapore.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.