Summary

  • Microsoft and Amazon are now part of the S&P 500 Value Index according to the newly constructed Style Indexes. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil and Chevron are now considered top growth stocks.
  • These are just a few significant changes that impact the SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF. Generally, the added companies have much higher historical volatility compared to the deleted ones.
  • Suddenly, SPYV doesn't have much of an advantage over SPYG, its growth counterpart. Fundamentally, they are extremely similar, and it's the latter that now has better inflation protection.
  • Investors wanting better exposure to the value factor should look elsewhere. Read on to see how SPYV compares with VTV, IWD, IUSV, SCHV, VLUE, MGV, RPV, NULV, IWX, and FTA.
Jump from year 2022 to 2023

bymuratdeniz

Article Purpose

S&P 500 Style Indices rebalanced effective December 16, 2022, resulting in some significant changes that I plan to describe in detail. Among the names added to the Value Index were Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN

S&P Style Index Factors

S&P Dow Jones Indices

SPYV vs. VOOV vs. IVE Profiles

Morningstar

SPYV vs. SPY vs. SPYG Sector Exposures

Morningstar

SPYV Top Ten Holdings

State Street

SPYV vs. SPY vs. SPYG Rolling Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

SPYV vs. SPY vs. SPYG Rolling Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

SPYV Top 20 Additions

Portfolio Visualizer

SPYV Top 20 Deletions

Portfolio Visualizer

SPYV vs. SPYG: Pre and Post Reconstitution Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

MSFT Seeking Alpha EPS Revision Grade - Microsoft

Seeking Alpha

Large-Cap Value ETF Fundamentals: VTV, IWD, IUSV, SCHV, VLUE, MGV, RPV, NULV, IWX, FTA

The Sunday Investor

IWX Top Ten Holdings

iShares

I'm a data-driven ETF analyst who likes to do deep dives into how funds are constructed and what factors are likely to make them winners or losers. I have a database of over 700 ETFs that I follow, so I'm able to show readers the best- and worst-performing funds in each category with each one I review. My preference is for stocks to have strong cash-generating and debt management qualities. I welcome all questions, comments, and suggestions for improvement, and I enjoy my time engaging with the Seeking Alpha community.

I hold a Bachelors degree in Commerce with a major in Accounting and hold a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute. I have also completed the Portfolio Management Techniques course, fulfilling the educational requirements for a Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation. I have passed CFA Level 1, and I am currently studying to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in Canada. This past November, I became a contributor for the new Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service, and enjoy working with and sharing ideas with some of the best researchers on Seeking Alpha. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, KO, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

