Netflix: Ad-Tier Suggests Cannibalization Effects, Here's Why We Are Bullish

Jan. 05, 2023 4:00 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)DIS, WBD4 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.54K Followers

Summary

  • We have initiated a walk of shame for now, given how we have belatedly turned bullish on Netflix, Inc., despite our previous bearish stance.
  • It's better to be late than never since Netflix has demonstrated that it deserves its premium P/E valuations compared to its streaming peers.
  • We recognize that subscription growth has been erratic of late, significantly destabilized by the recent launch of an ad-supported tier amid worsening macroeconomic outlook.
  • Early reports of its ad-supported tier show notable cannibalization effects as well, with 43% comprising downgraders in November 2022.
  • However, we choose to remain patient for now since Netflix comprises a tiny fraction of our portfolio for now. Only time will tell.

mistake concepts, with oops message on keyboard.

scyther5

We have previously covered Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) here as a pre-earnings article in October 2022. Its ad-supported tier has been viewed as a risk to its profitability, due to the potential cannibalization effect. The management's choice to go with CPM

Author's Historical Rating On NFLX

Seeking Alpha

NFLX 1Y P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.54K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.