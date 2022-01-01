Ellington Residential: Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 14% Yield

Jan. 03, 2023 1:38 PM ETEllington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)NLY
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.49K Followers

Summary

  • Ellington Residential lost more than one-third of its book value this year.
  • The trust’s portfolio and net interest spread are under pressure from the central bank and a steepening yield curve.
  • Ellington Residential is trading at a 12% discount to book value.

REIT real estate investment trust symbol. Concept words REIT real estate investment trust on wooden blocks on a beautiful wooden background. Business REIT real estate investment trust concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was one of the few mortgage trusts I purchased in 2022, and I only did so after the company reduced its dividend payout by 20% to $0.08 per share.

Mortgage trusts, including Ellington Residential, took

Federal Funds Target Range

Federal Funds Target Range (Fred.stlouisfed.org)

Portfolio Summary

Portfolio Summary (Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT)

Price To Book Value

Price To Book Value (YCharts)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.49K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EARN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.