Academy Sports and Outdoors: Stock Lacks Margin Of Safety

Jan. 03, 2023 2:38 PM ETAcademy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
148 Followers

Summary

  • The market is evolving, and Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. stands to benefit from this.
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors has partnerships with many reputable brands and a strong own brand.
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors positions the brand’s image and reputation to attract their targeted audience.

Members of female kids" soccer and football team training and dribbling to improve their skills

recep-bg/E+ via Getty Images

Description

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is roughly fairly valued at its current share price as of the date of this writing, and I recommend staying neutral for the time being.

ASO offers a

Valuation

Own estimates

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
148 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.