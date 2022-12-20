QE In '23?

Jan. 03, 2023 3:59 PM ET
Douglas Adams profile picture
Douglas Adams
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • The Futures market is assigning a 10% probability that the Fed Funds rate will rise above 450-500 basis points by the end of 2023, opening the possibility of QE in '23.
  • The Fed's December projections on the Fed Funds rate assigns an 88% probability the range will exceed the 450-500 range with no chance of QE happening in 2023.
  • Inflation continues to be moderate with goods demand as a percent of total GDP falling for the past five consecutive quarters.
  • Supply chains are on the mend while factory lead times are shrinking. US oil prices went negative in December, scratching out a 5% gain on the year.
  • Is QE possible for the fourth quarter of 2023?

Quantitative easing

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

Markets are itching for a fight. The Fed's December median projections put rates at 5.1% through the end of 2023, slowly dropping to 4.1% by the end of 2024. Median personal consumption inflation (PCE), currently clocking in at 5.6%, is slated to drop to

Liberty Street Economics chart plots five-day moving averages of price volatility for the two-, five-, and ten-year notes in the interdealer market from January 2, 2019, to October 31, 2022.

Two-year, Five-year and Ten-year Treasury Price (Federal Reserve of New York)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

China Manufacturing PMI (National Bureau of Statistics, China)

This article was written by

Douglas Adams profile picture
Douglas Adams
1.58K Followers
Douglas Adams specializes in macro-economic research and turning theory into practical portfolio applications for clients over the past seventeen years. Mr. Adams recently formed Charybdis Investments International based in High Falls, New York where he is the managing director of a fee-only investment advisory practice with clients throughout the United States. As an author, Mr. Adams has commented widely on a diverse array of topics from Brexit to monetary policy to forex to labor productivity and wage growth. He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of California, a master’s degree from the University of Washington and an MBA in finance from Syracuse University.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.