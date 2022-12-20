CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

Markets are itching for a fight. The Fed's December median projections put rates at 5.1% through the end of 2023, slowly dropping to 4.1% by the end of 2024. Median personal consumption inflation (PCE), currently clocking in at 5.6%, is slated to drop to 3.1% by the end of 2023. In contrast, Fed Funds futures assign a 10% probability that borrowing costs will be above 5% by December of 2023. Creating a market environment for lower borrowing costs, higher stock prices, and a stronger dollar paints a decidedly divergent picture from the Fed's oft-repeated 2-percent target mantra. Brazenly, it's as if the Fed's December projections on inflation simply didn't happen. What does all this mean for quantitative easing (QE) to happen in 2023?

And perhaps with good reason

After running at multi-decade high levels for more than a year, news on the inflation front has taken a moderating turn. The divergence between supply and demand for goods is slowly coming into alignment across the greater economy. Sea going container costs on the Asia-to-North American run peaked in September 2021 and have now reverted to pre-pandemic levels. Supply chains are on the mend while factory lead times continue to shrink. It was only in the first week of March that US oil prices exploded to $123/barrel. By Friday's market close (16 December) US crude quietly slipped negative for the year. US oil prices eked out a 5% gain on the year. The global price of food index peaked in April and is now below prices last seen in May 2021, while reefer freight costs dropped $0.6/mile MOM in December to $2.74/mile. Existing home sales are down 35% YOY in November, the biggest decline since 2012, while inventory levels remain historically tight at a paltry 3.3 months. New home construction and starts both declined in November. Of course, 30-year fixed mortgage rates blew through the 7-percent threshold in November for the first time since 2002, before falling back to 6.42% at the end of last week. Higher borrowing costs continue to squeeze first-time buyers out of the market and preventing other owners from moving up - keeping already sparse inventory supplies across the country tight. The median sale price for an existing home rose 3.5% in November to $370,700 YOY. In the rental market, overall shelter cost measures on both the popular Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Fed's favored PCE indices remains sticky and stubbornly elevated. Since rent cost is the largest component of CPI - and twice the weight of PCE's shelter cost calculations - new tenant fixed-rate lease and rental agreements lead official Bureau of Labor statistics for up to four quarters rather than about one quarter for all lease/rental agreements, creating a very sticky headline number for CPI shelter costs.

The third estimate of GDP growth for the third quarter was revised upward to 3.2% quarter-over-quarter. The above trend performance presents a stark contrast to the -1.6% and -0.6% of the first and second quarters, respectively. Final sales of domestic products, a proxy for consumer spending, jumped 4.5% QOQ, the highest post since the second quarter of 2021. And the shift in consumption from goods to services is now nine quarters to the positive QOQ, stretching back to the second quarter of 2020. By way of contrast, goods consumption QOQ has been negative in four of the past five quarters. Unsurprisingly, the market fell 2% on the day, leaving the S&P 500 wobbling on the cusp of bear territory year-to-date. The brutalization of tech positions continues unabated.

Is inflation on a sustained downward path?

Quantitative tightening (QT) hits prices in the greater economy by fits and starts, with long- and variable-time lag intervals. The Fed's current QT program didn't start in earnest until March when the effective Fed Funds rate jumped to 20 basis points from a single-digit floor that stretched back to June of 2011. Six upticks later, including a record setting four consecutive 75-basis point increases in as many FOMC meetings from May through November, the Fed Funds rate now resides in its current range of 4.25 to 4.50 basis points - the highest range since March 2008. Current economic data is now beginning to reflect the impact of these early QT decisions. And lest we forget, the economy still awaits the turning of the screw from the four consecutive 75-basis point rate upticks from the May-November period. The futures market clearly remains more hopeful on the inflation front and much more skeptical on the growth front, hinting broadly of a Fed QT retreat due to worsening market growth conditions hitting the economy well before the Fed's posted 2024 quantitative easing time schedule. All this market optimism about inflation and pessimism about growth continues to bode well for Treasuries with the 10-year yield closing at 3.749% (23 December), well in advance of the 1.51% post at the beginning of a tumultuous year for bonds and equities alike. The Fed's broad hint of reining in future rate increases, first demonstrated by December's 50-basis point post and then with the broad hint of a 25-basis point uptick at the March 2023 meeting and beyond, lends further credence to market expectations that inflation is trending to the downside.

In the meantime, the impact on rising interest rates on bond holdings of both retail investors as well as commercial banks packs the potential of spinning out of control. According to Federal Deposit Insurance data, US commercial banks have about $690 billion of unrealized losses on held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities through the end of the third quarter - up 47% QOQ. Since HTM securities cannot be sold and AFS losses are marked to market, over half of the total losses have been reclassified to HTM in the hopes of more favorable market conditions in the future. For now, this reclassification strategy appears to be working due mainly to currently flush deposits, rising interest rates, and continuing loan growth. Still, the prospect of deposit outflows if economic conditions worsen, the eventual marking to market of a growing mountain of unrealized bond losses, and a shrinking Fed balance sheet by a monthly sum of $95 billion through the sale of its Treasury and mortgage backed security portfolios could make the liquidity picture in the housing market and the greater economy more problematic moving into the New Year.

It's the Labor Market

The biggest outstanding conundrum in the inflation equation continues to be in the jobs market. Putting up November's 3.7% jobless rate and adding 263,000 positions during the month while simultaneously facing down the Fed's 400 basis point uptick in borrowing costs defies historical precedent. Even more astounding at this late stage in the Fed's tightening program is a preliminary 6.1% wage growth for the strongest showing in the past 13 months-if the estimate holds true for two subsequent survey iterations. Growing wages are not necessarily a driver of inflation, but they could pack the potential of maintaining inflation at elevated levels, particularly if businesses merely pass on the increased costs to consumers. It is likely too early of stage to project such a conclusion. For now, the month's wage growth glaringly outstrips the Fed's 2% inflation target by a factor of three, transposing a single and preliminary data point into a 1970s-style clarion call for renewed vigilance by the Fed. The fact will more than likely place enough pressure on the Fed to push harder to bring supply and demand in the jobs market back into balance.

Yet a quirk in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' November business survey could provide much needed clarity in determining the true path of the jobs market, particularly wage growth into the New Year. The response of November's preliminary jobs report was compiled from a 49.4% business response rate, the lowest response since January 1991. By way of comparison, September's preliminary release logged a 72.8% response rate, ending up with a 95% response rate by November's final release. September's initial jobs growth came to 263,000 before being revised upwards to 315,000 in October. By November's final total, the number of jobs created in September was revised downward to 269,000, close to September's initial count. November's 0.6% growth in wages came in at twice the consensus for the highest estimate since October 2021. Whether wage growth is carving out a path to the upside can only be determined by subsequent and more complete survey data over the next two months.

While the strength of the jobs market makes a recession look less likely, the market response continues to the downside. New claims for unemployment benefits increased last week at a pace lower than expected according to Labor Department data. At the same time there are 1.7 job openings for every jobless worker in America. The biggest contributor to the supply shortage of labor is the growing realization that about 3.5 million workers have fallen out of the labor market altogether - and the Fed appears increasingly resolved to the premise that these missing workers are not coming back. November's labor participation rate stood at 62.1, a full 1.3 percentage points lower than February 2020 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. While pandemic deaths and slower immigration due to restrictive government policies and visa backlogs account for part of the growing total, early retirement is now assumed responsible for almost 60% of the labor market decline in the immediate post-pandemic years. Still, the economy moves forward with surprising resilience.

Where do we go from here?

Stocks, bonds of every stripe and national flavor, corporate credit - literally everything has fallen this year. The deluge etched an indelible reminder on investor expectations far and wide of just how much potential harm can be done to the economy by the Fed's efforts to tame inflation. Elevated volatility, diminishing liquidity, widening bid/ask spreads is the stuff of risk aversion that in March of 2020 brought market-making to a screeching halt.

Figure 1: Two-year, Five-year and Ten-year Treasury Price Volatility

Two-year, Five-year and Ten-year Treasury Price (Federal Reserve of New York)

It further underscores the negative feedback loop between volatility and liquidity (see Figure 1, above). Historically, QT begets QE-it's a question of when rather than if. The Fed is now shrinking its $9 trillion portfolio in monthly increments of $95 billion, denominated by $60 billion in Treasury securities and $35 billion in mortgage-backed securities. At the same time, the Fed dropped about $100 billion into its overnight repro facility or about 7% of the money market funds' recent take-up. The move sets up what is essentially a standing repurchase facility that provides a liquidity backstop for the all-important Treasury market.

We can also expect copious liquidity infusions courtesy of the Peoples Bank of China in the New Year. China's recent lifting of the draconian zero-Covid measures of lockdowns, quarantines, and universal testing not only wreaked havoc across the Chinese economic landscape, but much of the resulting economic shutdown was exported throughout the world via China's myriad supply chains that link world markets. Factory operations in China, both domestic and foreign, continue to be impacted by new outbreaks of Covid-19. Chinese hospitals are growingly overwhelmed by new Covid cases stretching many facilities' ability to meet the demand for care. Medicine, particularly western remedies like Pfizer's Paxlovid, remain scarce and expensive according to news reports. The Communist Party of China desperately needs financial stimulus to jumpstart the economy which will likely come in the aftermath of the Lunar New Year holiday that ends in late January. The spillover to the world economy will further dampen inflated goods prices on world markets.

Figure 2: China Manufacturing PMI Index

China Manufacturing PMI (National Bureau of Statistics, China)

Meanwhile, the dollar peaked in late September at its highest point since 2001. Since then, the dollar has given up about half of its gains in line with the slow but steady backsliding of inflation in the last several months that is likely to continue into the New Year. Few investors predicted the strength of the greenback, which began its ascent in 2021, not to mention its duration. Through the latter part of 2021 and into 2022, investors almost universally thought inflation was a temporary supply/demand aberration. Fewer still predicted an unprecedented four-percentage point hike of the Fed Funds rate over a nine-month period. Rising US rates, of course, attract foreign capital. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February added a second, safe harbor demand for US assets. Arguably, without the Russian invasion the dollar would most likely have had a down year in 2022. Instead, the euro hit parity with the dollar in July while in September, the British pound fell to a low against the dollar last seen in 1985. The yen to dollar post fell to lows last seen in the early 1990s. Further afield, dollar-denominated commodities became a more expensive proposition in world markets, adding a global dimension to the inflation equation. Rising borrowing costs coupled with current account debt denominated in dollars have slammed many of the world's low-income countries where debt service to western lenders is all but untenable. Closer to home, the negative feedback loop created by worsening foreign exchange rates weighed heavily on US-based company earnings coming from abroad. The S&P net profit margin for CY2022 came to 12%, down from 12.6% for CY2022 but above the 10-year average of 10.2%.

All of this said, the futures market stubbornly assigns a 10% probability that the Fed Funds rate exceeds 5% by the end of 2023. As the strength of the dollar wanes in world currency markets, so too will inflation in the New Year. Global markets lost more than $30 trillion in 2022, the biggest loss since the Great Recession. Here in the US, the S&P 500 closed at 3,839 at the year's final bell, just short of bear territory. I expect the Fed Funds rate will settle in a range between 450 and 500 by the September 2023 FOMC meeting. I also expect Core PCE inflation will fall to 2.5%, while unemployment will rise to about 5% - still the lowest post since March of 2020-by year's end. I look for the S&P 500 benchmark to rebound in 2023 by about 12% to 4,300. And the US economy will pull off a soft landing.