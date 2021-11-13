If You Build It, They Will Come

Jan. 04, 2023 7:00 AM ETABR, BRMK, SACH6 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Marketplace

Summary

  • I’m focusing on a niche sector in REIT-dom: housing finance.
  • These REITs aren’t landlords, they’re specialty finance companies that provide capital to developers.
  • These specialty REITs are yielding from 11.3% to 14.6%, and given the fact that the yields are elevated, so are the risks.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Baseball outfield with light

Lynn_Bystrom

Don’t worry, the title to my article today is not click bait, it came from the 1989 movie, “Field of Dreams,” and the phrase was actually, “if you build it, he will come.”

If you saw the movie, it

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

Chart, sunburst chart Description automatically generated

BRMK Investor Presentation

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated with medium confidence

BRMK Investor Presentation

BRMK Investor Presentation

BRMK Investor Presentation

Table Description automatically generated

iREIT on Alpha

Table Description automatically generated

iREIT on Alpha

Chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Diagram, shape Description automatically generated

SACH Investor Presentation

Map Description automatically generated

SACH Investor Presentation

Diagram Description automatically generated

SACH Investor Presentation

Table Description automatically generated

SACH Investor Presentation

Table Description automatically generated

iREIT on Alpha

Table Description automatically generated

iREIT on Alpha

Chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Chart, pie chart Description automatically generated

ABR Investor Presentation

Table Description automatically generated

iREIT on Alpha

Table Description automatically generated

iREIT on Alpha

Diagram, schematic Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

A picture containing table Description automatically generated

iREIT on Alpha

Chart, timeline Description automatically generated

SACH Investor Presentation

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, Asset Managers, and we added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
105.99K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 6,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor and the Property Chronicle North America.

Thomas has also been featured in Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 (based on page views) and has over 102,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley). 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha (2,800+ articles since 2010). To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR, SACH, BRMK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.