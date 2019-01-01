Cricut: Huge TAM But Stock Upside Is Not Attractive Enough

Jan. 03, 2023 4:44 PM ETCricut, Inc. (CRCT)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
55 Followers

Summary

  • There are plenty of underlying trends that CRCT can benefit from.
  • CRCT offers a vertically integrated platform that is easy to use.
  • The business faced near-term headwinds due to the post-Covid effect.

Cutting metal by plasma laser

KristinaGreke/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I recommend to stay neutral on Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). The trend towards personalization and customization, with many consumers willing to pay more for customized products, presents a good opportunity for CRCT. However, the stock may face challenges in

Diagram Description automatically generated

S-1

Chart, bar chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

3Q22 earnings

Valuation

Own calculations

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
55 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.