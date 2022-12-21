Natura &Co: More Risk Than Reward

Jan. 03, 2023 5:25 PM ETNatura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • While 2022 was a challenging year, Natura isn’t out of the woods yet.
  • In addition to the withdrawn guidance and recent fines, the leverage levels are also a concern.
  • An Aesop sale could de-risk the investment case, but it remains early days.
  • The valuation isn’t cheap enough relative to the risks, and I would hold off at these levels.

Avon Products Inc. Post Rise In Fourth Quarter Earnings

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Leading beauty company Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) has underperformed the benchmark Ibovespa index in 2022 and ended the year with more bad news - its subsidiary Avon Products has been sentenced to pay out a not insignificant fine

Chart
Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet Overview

Natura &Co

Indebtedness Ratio

Natura &Co

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.62K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.