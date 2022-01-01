A-Mark Precious Metals: Bullish As Gold And Silver Gain Momentum

Jan. 03, 2023 5:46 PM ETA-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK)GLD, SLV
BOOX Research profile picture
BOOX Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • A-Mark has benefited from strong demand for precious metals bullion coins and bars.
  • A new trend of positive momentum in gold and silver prices should support higher sales and earnings going forward.
  • We are bullish on the stock which is well-positioned to continue outperforming supported by overall solid fundamentals.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
American dollar in hand of numismatist

sergeyryzhov/iStock via Getty Images

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) is a leader in downstream precious metals services with a diversified platform that includes wholesale, trading, private minting, secured lending, and logistics. Its e-commerce presence through "JM Bullion" is recognized as the largest U.S. gold and silver retailer which has captured strong

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

BOOX Research profile picture
BOOX Research
16.6K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

The most extensive coverage on SA! We combine fundamental analysis with a data-driven approach to find "outside the box" ideas.

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD, SLV, AMRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.