CK Hutchison: What To Expect In 2023 From This Large Conglomerate?

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.47K Followers

Summary

  • CK Hutchison Holdings Limited made billions of dollars during all previous crises and will likely do so again in a recession.
  • It has an excellent balance sheet.
  • Our concern about CK Hutchison's dividend policy remains the same, and we prefer to maintain our stance of a hold.

Loading Container Ship in the Port of Baltimore - Aerial

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

CK Hutchison Holding's logo

CK Hutchison Holding's logo (CK Hutchison Holding's website)

Investment thesis

There are many stormy clouds on the horizon.

War in parts of Europe. Inflation putting pressure on household economies all over the world. Threats of a recession.

Our rating on CKHUY so far

Our rating on CKHUY so far (SA)

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.47K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HCTPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hutchison Port Holding Trust is held in Singapore

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.