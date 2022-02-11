Amazon's AWS Growth Strategy Is Probably More Sustainable Than Oracle's

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
5.81K Followers

Summary

  • Oracle has enjoyed upbeat growth thanks to the Cerner acquisition and aggressive price cutting for its core business.
  • On the other hand, AWS, which accounted for 74% of Amazon's profits in 2022, relies more on a vertically integrated cloud infrastructure and product strength.
  • Also, when considering the debt-to-sales ratio and profitability, Oracle's growth strategy probably cannot be sustained.
  • To moderate my bullish stance on Amazon, please note that volatility should persist.
  • As for Oracle, it is important to have a management update as to how exactly it will promote profitable growth.

cloud computing. The data transfer and storage concept consists of a white polygonal interconnected structure within it. Dark blue background with small padlocks scattered on the background.

TU IS

Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) share price has outperformed the S&P 500 in the last year as shown in the deep blue chart below after the company has grown its cloud business by the high double digits in its

Chart
Data by YCharts

seek

Table built using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

seek

Table built using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

Chart built using quarterly sales data from

Gartner Magic Leaders Quadrant - Difference between 2021 and 2022 (aws.amazon.com)

seek

Table built using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
5.81K Followers
My aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I have also been a mediocre entrepreneur in real estate, and a farmer, and like to dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I regularly contribute peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech and help needy families by providing sponsored work.As for Research, I started with Tech stocks before going Multi-Tech with Fintechs, Biotechs, and Cryptotechs.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual funds where the "learned economists" would always advise you to "think long term". Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best financial advisors.We live only once but can have many "investment lives" especially when investing in individual stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.