Why I Bought Texas Roadhouse At The Close Of 2022

Jan. 03, 2023 7:41 PM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)
Luca Socci
Luca Socci
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I will explain what made me buy my first stake in Texas Roadhouse.
  • During the past six months, the more I researched about this company, the more I understood my bear thesis was weak.
  • At the moment, the company makes up 1.7% of my portfolio, but I plan on dollar cost averaging into it in case of further drops in price.

Texas Roadhouse Neon Sign

chapin31

Introduction

In this article, I would like to talk about the second buy I made as the 2022 market year ended. In my first article, I explained why I increased my stake in Apple (AAPL) by

TXRH menu, TXRH stock

yumpu.com

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.28K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TXRH, SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

