National Storage Affiliates: Insiders Are Buying The 6.2% Yield

Summary

  • Shares of National Storage Affiliates have fallen 48% in the past year as interest rates have risen and growth has slowed.
  • While growth is poised to slow over the next year, NSA has been a fantastic performer since its 2015 IPO.
  • Self storage REITs have attractive economic characteristics and have generated fantastic returns for investors over long periods of time. Moreover, the industry has historically been recession-resistant.
  • Insiders have recently purchased shares at roughly the current price.
  • National Storage Affiliates is cheap on an absolute and relative basis trading at less than 13x FFO, a 6.9% implied cap rate, and offering a 6.2% dividend yield.
After a strong performance in 2021, National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) shares have plunged 48% over the past year, underperforming the broader REIT index/ETF (VNQ) which was down 28%. While interest rates have risen and rental growth has slowed

This article was written by

Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

