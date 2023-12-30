Buy 4 January Dogs Of The Dow, Watch 4 More

Summary

  • "The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation.is also a consideration.” – Dow Jones & Co.
  • The highest-yield 10 are January’s Dogs of the Dow: JPM, CVX, CSCO, AMGN, IBM, MMM, WBA, INTC, DOW and VZ are averaging a 4.51% annual yield.
  • Thirty Dow stocks represent nine of eleven sectors. Dow Jones tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top-ten target-estimated net-gains ranged 16.5%-47.43% were topped by CRM 12/30/22.
  • Dow Industrial Index top-ten firms by broker target-price upside, WMT, GS, CSCO, VZ, INTC, V, MSFT, AAPL, DIS and CRM, averaged 24.34%.
  • Analyst one-year targets showed ten highest-yield Dow stocks producing 36.48% more gain from $5K invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all ten. Lower-priced ("Little" Dow dogs) continued their lead by over three and one-half lengths into January.
Dog Pack taking on Manhattan

michael_lofenfeld

Foreword

While more than half this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, four of the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are ready to buy. This month, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ

DOW (1A) GAINERS JAN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW (2) DOWDOG DEC,22-23 Open source dog art DDC 9 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

DOW(3)Yield JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW(4A)DIVsPR JAN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW(4B)FAIRDVSPR JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW (5) UP/DNSIDES JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW (6)10LIST JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW (7) 10GAINS JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW (8) 10xPRICE DEC22-23

Source: YCharts.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Comments

